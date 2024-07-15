Wisconsin School Bus Driver Arrested

An Elkhorn, Wisconsin school bus driver was arrested on Wednesday morning after a parent reported the driver may have been impaired while driving, reported Fox 6.

According to the news report, the bus driver hit a bush and a sign while dropping off students at Elkhorn Area High School. A parent that noticed the incident called authorities.

Officers reportedly contacted Durham School Services and met with the bus driver, who was later identified as 71-year-old Royce Peterson.

Following an investigation, Peterson was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also cited for operating a commercial vehicle with an alcohol level of 0.04 or more but less than 0.08.

