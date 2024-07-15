Monday, July 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsWisconsin School Bus Driver Arrested
Wire Reports

Wisconsin School Bus Driver Arrested

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

An Elkhorn, Wisconsin school bus driver was arrested on Wednesday morning after a parent reported the driver may have been impaired while driving, reported Fox 6.

According to the news report, the bus driver hit a bush and a sign while dropping off students at Elkhorn Area High School. A parent that noticed the incident called authorities.

Officers reportedly contacted Durham School Services and met with the bus driver, who was later identified as 71-year-old Royce Peterson.

Following an investigation, Peterson was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also cited for operating a commercial vehicle with an alcohol level of 0.04 or more but less than 0.08.

Related: Wisconsin Teen Grabs Wheel of School Bus After Driver Passes Out
Related: Student Hit, Killed at Wisconsin School Bus Stop
Related: Round Up: School Bus Drivers Arrested for DUIs
Related: Massachusetts School Bus Driver Arrested

Previous article
School Districts Replace Diesel Buses with Propane, Electric
Next article
Boost Efficiency & Safety with ARI-HETRA’s Wireless Mobile Column Lifts

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2024

Learn more about the STN 2024 Innovator of the Year, Dr. Pallav Prakash, director of electrification program management for...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Have you attended a professional development conference or training this summer?
51 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.