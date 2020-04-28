California Schools Could Open New School Year as Early as July

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that schoolchildren in California could return from COVID-19 school closures to the classroom weeks ahead of dates for the 2020-2021 school year, reported NBC Bay Area.

The article reported that while no official decisions have been made, Newsom acknowledged on Tuesday that students have experienced “learning losses” over the past month, as parents attempted to teach their kids from home and districts turned to remote learning models, as the state attempted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting the 2020-2021 school year earlier, he added, could potentially help close or reduce any learning gaps.

Sonia Angell, the state’s public health director, and Newsom said schools may look radically different than before when opened, but very few details were provided.

The article reported that Newsom said schools may launch with staggered start times to adhere to social distancing requirements. Changes could also be made to recess, lunch and other large gatherings.

