Watch: CNN’s Don Lemon Discusses School Closure Impact with North Carolina Superintendent

CNN Tonight with Don Lemon featured Jeff James, superintendent at Stanly County Schools in North Carolina, and discussed how the district is utilizing technology to respond to student needs during coronavirus pandemic.

James explained to host Don Lemon that out of his 8,400 students in the district, 64 percent are eligible for free or reduced lunch. Because of his, he said closing schools was not a decision that the district took lightly on March 16.

Following the first week of school closure, James said staff were able to serve 45,000 meals to students across the district with the help of school buses and the Here Comes the Bus app, powered by Cal-Amp’s Synovia Solutions.

The district purchased the app two years ago to alert students when their school bus is nearby, so they don’t have to wait outside. Here Comes the Bus is now serving the same purpose but to inform parents and children of when the meals will be delivered.

James said the district is also able to send push notifications through the app to provide other safety information to parents.