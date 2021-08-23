Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Collison Between Truck, School Bus Results In No Injuries

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A pick-up truck crashed into a school bus in Mount Sterling, North Carolina, but no students were injured, reported Lex 18.

Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Matt Thomson said the school bus was transporting seven students on Aug. 20. Some parents came to pick up their children, other students were transported to school on another bus.

According to Thomson, the bus was on its normal route when the truck collied with it. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

Special Reports

Multimedia

