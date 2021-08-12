Florida Bus Driver Rescues 2-Year-old Wandering Alone

Brevard County Public Schools bus driver Rene Carpenter rescued a toddler whom she saw wandering alone near a road, reported Click Orlando.

Carpenter was driving her route in Canaveral Groves when she noticed the 2-year-old boy walking unattended at the end of a driveway.

Officials said Carpenter stopped the bus and along with two instructional assistants from Cocoa High School stayed with the toddler until the police came to the scene.

According to the article, the boy’s mother had left him with her roommate while she took her other children to school. At some point, the boy walked out of the home without anybody realizing it.

Katherine Allen of BCPS expressed her gratitude toward bus drivers who are attentive to the needs of all the children in the community.

Related: School Bus Driver Group Initiates Campaign to Recruit

Related: Florida School District Bucks Governor’s Ban on Mask Mandate

Related: Bus Driver Honored by Iowa Pupil Transportation Association

Related: Recognize Your Operation’s Stars And You Just Might Keep Them