Bus Driver Honored by Iowa Pupil Transportation Association

Storm Lake Community School District bus driver John Brostad was recognized by the Iowa Pupil Transportation Association (IPTA) for his 47 years of service, reported Storm Lake Radio.

Brostad received a plaque at the annual IPTA Summer Conference and Trade Show. Nathan Beal, Storm Lake director of transportation, nominated Brostad for the Longevity Service Award, which recognizes school bus drivers that have performed excellent service throughout the years.

Beal described Brostad as a dedicated bus driver and expressed his gratitude for his continued service to their students and family, even after retirement.

