Florida School Board Disputes Long-Term Trauma Claims from Student Sexual Assault

Attorneys for the Palm Beach County School Board argued in court last month that a student with autism who was a victim of sexual assault on a school bus at age 3 and a half did not suffer long-lasting trauma as a result of the attack, a claim strongly disputed by a medical expert testifying for the child’s family, reported The Palm Beach Post.

During testimony Thursday, Miami psychiatrist Dr. Michael Hughes told jurors the sexual assault had a profound and enduring impact on the girl, now 9, affecting her emotional development, learning ability and overall quality of life. Hughes rejected the school board’s assertion that the child’s ongoing difficulties stem solely from pre-existing developmental disabilities.

“The younger the child, the greater the impact of the trauma,” Hughes testified via the article, adding that early childhood experiences play a critical role in long-term development. He explained that the girl’s silence about the January 2007 sexual assault does not indicate a lack of memory or harm.

The girl was riding a school bus carrying special-needs students of varying ages when she was assaulted by a 15-year-old “emotionally disturbed boy.” The school district does not dispute that the assault occurred. Instead, its attorneys argue the district should not be held financially responsible for years of therapy and specialized education. It says the therapy is unrelated to the incident.

Advertisement

According to the news report, Hughes testified that the attack caused the child to withdraw from the world, stunting her curiosity and learning. He noted that adults on the school bus, the driver and a bus aide, failed to protect or comfort her, reinforcing a sense of fear and helplessness.

According to Hughes, the girl’s academic progress has significantly declined. Now in fourth grade, she is reportedly completing preschool-level work. Her I.Q. score dropped from 77 to 67 between first and third grade, placing her in the borderline intellectually disabled range.

“She’s not plateauing — she’s falling further behind,” Hughes said, recommending extensive therapy and specialized education as her only chance at achieving a functional adult life.

School board attorney Thomas McCausland reportedly challenged Hughes’ conclusions, arguing that fluctuations in I.Q. scores are common and can be influenced by factors such as fatigue or nutrition. McCausland also questioned whether the child’s behavior toward Hughes, allowing him to hug her and kiss her forehead, was consistent with someone who views the world as threatening.

Earlier testimony from the girl’s parents described behavioral changes following the sexual assault, including aggression toward toys and family members and rejection of traditionally feminine clothing. McCausland reportedly countered that some of these behaviors predated the incident and suggested that conflicts with her half-brother stem from competitive video gaming.

Jurors appeared engaged, with one asking the father how the girl behaved immediately after the assault. He testified she exited the bus “like an ordinary child.”

The alleged assailant, now 21, was deemed incompetent to stand trial and refused to testify, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights. The bus aide, Grenisha Williams, was fired and later convicted of child neglect. Jurors were shown video footage from the bus, which captured the boy’s movements during the sexual assault, though the girl was not visible due to her size.

Cross-examination of Dr. Hughes is expected to continue as the trial proceeds.

Related: Sexual Assault on School Transportation Vehicles: A Call for Action

Related: Texas Student Arrested Following Alleged Sexual Assault on School Bus

Related: Maryland School Bus Aid Charged with Sexual Assault

Related: Missouri Parent Boards School Bus, Tells Child to Assault Another Student