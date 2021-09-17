Friday, September 17, 2021
Video Footage Shows Students Jumping From Rear of Moving School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Video of students jumping out of the back of a school bus in Pennsylvania to escape an antifreeze leak surfaced online and parents have expressed concern, reported Local 12.

Cellphone video shows students jumping from the rear emergency exit as the school bus continues down the road. Another video taken by a student passenger inside the bus shows smoke and what appeared to be antifreeze leaking from the floor.

A mother whose sons recorded the incident claims the school bus stopped as the children began to jump out of the bus. However, the bus driver reportedly continued to drive as they were still jumping out.

It is unknown why the driver continued driving after stopping. The school superintendent did not comment when asked by news reporters but sent a letter to the parents.

