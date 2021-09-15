Hurricane Nicholas Makes Landfall in Southeast States

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to move towards Louisiana after making landfall as a hurricane along the Texas Gulf Coast.



As hurricane season continues, many states around the U.S. continue to receive heavy rain and storms. After being hit by Storm Nicholas as Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday morning, over 410,000 Texas residents are without power.

According to ABC News, all public health testing and COVID-19 vaccinations sites have stopped operations and school districts are closed. In a statement, CenterPoint Energy said the restoration process had begun. However, it is unknown when the power will come back completely.

Houston Independent School District and Cypress-Fairbanks ISD announced they would reopen by Wednesday, but others retracted their decisions due to ongoing power outages. Some districts that announced closures were Angleton Independent School Districts, Bay City ISD, Brazosport ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD, and Sweeny ISD.

Angleton ISD announced most of their schools are without electricity and will be closed at least until Wednesday. Columbia-Brazoria ISD and Brazosport ISD both stated their schools and offices would remain closed due to power outages. Bay City ISD cancelled all its extracurricular activities and announced it would be closed on Wednesday as well.

