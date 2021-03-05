Legislation Aims to Fine Drivers Who Pass Stopped School Buses

The Albany County Legislature in New York is reviewing new legislation that would fine drivers of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses that are picking up or dropping off students, reported News 10 ABC.

The New York DMV reportedly estimated that over 50,000 motor vehicles illegally pass school buses every day. Albany County Legislator Matthew Miller, a co-sponsor of the bill, said he hopes this legislation will help to protect students from impatient or aggressive drivers.

“This law will add another layer of protection for children when the school bus is stopped for loading and unloading with its red lights flashing and stop-arms extended,” said Miller. “The ability to capture violators with camera systems and levy significant fines upon them will hopefully finally get drivers to take seriously the need to stop when buses are loading and unloading students.”

If passed, the bill would allow for agreements to install and maintain security systems that can capture video footage of vehicles that fail to stop for school buses.

“Through this program we are also easing the financial burden on school districts that already have strapped budgets,” said Lynne Lekakis, chairwoman of the Mass Transit Committee.

In 2019, state legislation was put in place that allowed monitoring systems to fine drivers who illegally passed stopped school buses, whereas previously, police had to catch offending drivers in the act in order to issue a citation.