Friday, March 5, 2021
Home Wire Reports Legislation Aims to Fine Drivers Who Pass Stopped School Buses
Wire Reports

Legislation Aims to Fine Drivers Who Pass Stopped School Buses

By Ruth Newton
stop-arm camera
Stock photo.

The Albany County Legislature in New York is reviewing new legislation that would fine drivers of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses that are picking up or dropping off students, reported News 10 ABC.

The New York DMV reportedly estimated that over 50,000 motor vehicles illegally pass school buses every day. Albany County Legislator Matthew Miller, a co-sponsor of the bill, said he hopes this legislation will help to protect students from impatient or aggressive drivers.

“This law will add another layer of protection for children when the school bus is stopped for loading and unloading with its red lights flashing and stop-arms extended,” said Miller. “The ability to capture violators with camera systems and levy significant fines upon them will hopefully finally get drivers to take seriously the need to stop when buses are loading and unloading students.”

If passed, the bill would allow for agreements to install and maintain security systems that can capture video footage of vehicles that fail to stop for school buses.

“Through this program we are also easing the financial burden on school districts that already have strapped budgets,” said Lynne Lekakis, chairwoman of the Mass Transit Committee.

In 2019, state legislation was put in place that allowed monitoring systems to fine drivers who illegally passed stopped school buses, whereas previously, police had to catch offending drivers in the act in order to issue a citation.

Previous articleIs Cleaning School Buses as Easy as Flipping a Switch?

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Roundup: Students in Kentucky, Texas Left Unattended on School Buses

A Kentucky kindergarten student and a Texas elementary student were left unattended on their school buses this past week. Fox 19 reported that 5-year-old Zaylee...
Read more
Wire Reports

North Carolina Student Hit with Pellet Gun Onboard School Bus

An elementary student was shot with a pellet gun on an Iredell-Statesville School District bus north of Charlotte, North Carolina, reported WCCB Charlotte. The incident...
Read more
Wire Reports

Arkansas Preschooler Left Alone on School Bus

A preschool student in Corning, Arkansas, located northeast of Little Rock, was left unattended on a school bus, reported KAIT 8. The child reportedly fell...
Read more
Wire Reports

Michigan School Bus Hit by Crossfire During Drive-By Shooting

A school bus in Grand Rapids, Michigan was hit with bullets during a drive by shooting, reported MLive.com. The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 8...
Read more
Wire Reports

Arkansas School Buses Vandalized, Parts Stolen

Several Mayflower School District buses were severely damaged and had parts ripped out, reported Fox 16. Investigators said that two men entered the school bus...
Read more
Wire Reports

Wisconsin School Bus Fire Results in Over $500,000 in Damage

Several parked school buses caught fire on Feb. 2 in Burlington, Wisconsin, located southwest of Milwaukee, reported WISN 12. The Burlington Area School district reportedly...
Read more

Digital Editions

March 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on air-ventilation systems and frequent cleaning amid COVID-19, Type-A school buses,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
51 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.