Maryland Bus Driver, Students Rescued After School Bus Trapped in Flood Waters

A school bus driver and 10 children were rescued in Frederick County after their vehicle was caught in rising flood waters, reported WTOP News.

They were rescued via boat with the help of first responders. Todd Wivell, a spokesman for Frederick County Sherrif’s Office, warned the community that 6 inches of rain is enough to knock a person to the ground.

Frederick County Public Schools alerted and halted all afternoon school bus operations. District officials also asked parents to pick up their children for their own safety.

The entire region is under a flood warning for the time being.

