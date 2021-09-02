Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeWire ReportsMaryland Bus Driver, Students Rescued After School Bus Trapped in Flood Waters
Wire Reports

Maryland Bus Driver, Students Rescued After School Bus Trapped in Flood Waters

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus driver and 10 children were rescued in Frederick County after their vehicle was caught in rising flood waters, reported WTOP News.

They were rescued via boat with the help of first responders. Todd Wivell, a spokesman for Frederick County Sherrif’s Office, warned the community that 6 inches of rain is enough to knock a person to the ground.

Frederick County Public Schools alerted and halted all afternoon school bus operations. District officials also asked parents to pick up their children for their own safety.

The entire region is under a flood warning for the time being.

Related: Maryland School Districts Put Safety First With BusPatrol, Protecting 175,000 Students
Related: Maryland Bill Would Authorize Non-School Bus Transportation
Related: Lightning eMotive Exec Details New Electric Partnership with Collins Bus
Related: Georgia Bus Driver Dies After School Bus Rolls Over Her

Previous articleLightning eMotive Exec Details New Electric Partnership with Collins Bus
Next articleACT EXPO Panelists Discuss Electric Bus Adoption, Infrastructure Needs

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

September 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on federal funding for school bus Wi-fi, preparing for cyberthreats, and...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you embrace the capabilities of new technology at your school district/bus company?
7 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.