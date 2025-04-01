Massachusetts School Bus Avoids Train Tragedy by Seconds

A crossing arm came down on a school bus in Freetown, Massachusetts, as a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) train passed by, reported ABC 6.

The incident reportedly occurred March 25, when a school bus transporting Freetown Lakeville Regional School District students stopped at the painted roadway railway crossing line to check for oncoming trains, as required by law. As the driver began to move forward, the crossing bells and lights came on.

The school bus driver reportedly reversed as the crossing arms hit the front of the bus. The train passed by about 45 seconds later. No one was injured at the time of the incident.

According to the news report, MBTA officials discussed the incident at a board meeting on March 27, claiming it resulted from human error.

The district said via the article that the bus company, which was not named in this writing, is in contact with the MBTA regarding the incident.

