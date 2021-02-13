Michigan School Bus Hit by Crossfire During Drive-By Shooting

A school bus in Grand Rapids, Michigan was hit with bullets during a drive by shooting, reported MLive.com.

The incident reportedly occurred on Feb. 8 around 4 p.m. A Grand Rapids police officer was in the area at the time of the incident and saw an unidentified individual in a moving vehicle shoot at another vehicle driving by.

The police department reported that it received calls from nearby witnesses saying a school bus transporting a single student was hit during the shooting.

No injuries were reported from the incident and investigators are still searching for the vehicles involved in the shooting.