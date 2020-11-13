Saturday, November 14, 2020
Home Wire Reports Mississippi School Bus Driver Honored for Safely Evacuating Students During Fire
Wire Reports

Mississippi School Bus Driver Honored for Safely Evacuating Students During Fire

By Ruth Newton

School bus driver David Loveless, an employee of Monroe County School District located northeast of Jackson, Mississippi, received recognition from Advanced Learning Center after he safely evacuated students from his school bus that caught fire, reported the Monroe Journal.

Loveless was transporting students from the Advanced Learning Center in early September and was reportedly crossing a railroad track when he heard a loud booming noise. Getting the school bus away from the railroad crossing was his priority so that he could safely evacuate students, Loveless told the news outlet.

“Smoke was coming from the engine after the explosion. I thought about trying to save this thing until I saw the flames,” Loveless said.

An exploding turbocharger was reportedly found to be the cause of the fire. Superintendent Brian Jernigan presented Loveless with an appreciation plaque on Oct. 21 to honor his quick response and credited the emergency evacuation training that Monroe County school bus drivers receive for the outcome of the incident.

Loveless told the Monroe Journal that he’d never had something like this happen in his eight years as a school bus driver, but he credited his passengers with aiding in a quick response. The passengers reportedly called for help and handed their phones to Loveless to talk, resulting in help arriving within five minutes.

“Mr. Loveless did exactly what he needed to do,” Jernigan told Monroe Journal. “Training and evacuation drills work.”

Previous articleGreenPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Next articleWhat Keeps Bus Drivers Loyal?

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E38) TSD Virtual Live Podcast #3: It Takes A Village For Empathetic Transportation

TSD Virtual attendees connected over the transportation of students with disabilities and special needs, which requires extra care and empathy to provide transportation as...
Read more
Special Needs

TSD Virtual Debunks Common Assumptions When Transporting Students with Special Needs

Conference fan-favorite Patrick Mulick began his presentation during the TSD Virtual conference on Tuesday with good news, a welcome change from the seemingly constant...
Read more
Special Needs

Medical Expert Breaks Down Guidance of Transporting Students Amid COVID-19

A leading pediatrician and member of an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) workgroup on transporting students with special health needs broke down COIVD-19 school...
Read more
Special Needs

Temple Grandin Shares Expert Perspective on Autism Spectrum During TSD Virtual

Temple Grandin, a professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, broke down various traits of the autism spectrum for attendees of the inaugural...
Read more
Wire Reports

Florida School Bus Driver Saves Seven-Year-Old Student from Choking

A school bus driver in Gainesville, Florida, located north of Orlando, performed CPR on an elementary student onboard her bus after he was found...
Read more
Wire Reports

Massachusetts Parents Upset About Cold Bus Rides Due to COVID-19 Regulations

Students in Kingston, Massachusetts, located north of Plymouth, had a chilly bus ride home on Friday, Oct. 30, as reported by WCVB 5. And...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
62 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.