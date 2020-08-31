Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Wire Reports

Montana School District Faces Transportation Difficulties with CDC Guidelines

By Ruth Newton
Coronavirus school reopening concept. A boy student stands in front of school bus wearing a face mask and backpack with stop sign clearly visible.

The 2020-2021 school year is presenting a whole new set of unprecedented challenges, and while there have been many innovative solutions, NBC Montana reported that the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines are forcing the Bozeman School District to make drastic changes.

Mike Waterman, director of business services for the district, estimates that “roughly 1,400 of the 3,200 children who have access to bus transportation won’t [use it] this year.”

Bozeman School District buses are meant to hold 77 students, but to comply with the “one student per row” recommendation issued by the CDC, it would only be able to transport 25 students on each bus. Without the ability to buy additional buses, hire more drivers, or add bus routes, the district and surrounding community are preparing for a much higher number of parent drop-offs and pick-ups.

While the district hopes to be able to resume its normal bus schedule and capacity soon, it is cautioning parents to be highly aware of the increased amount of traffic at the school.

Waterman told NBC Montana he realizes there will be stress and inconvenience caused for both the schools and the parents. But he said he hopes that they will have a viable and safe way to provide transportation for all of their students this school year.

