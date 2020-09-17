Thursday, September 17, 2020
Wire Reports

New Jersey School Bus Driver Suspended for Not Wearing Face Mask

By Ruth Newton
A Fullerton Unified School District bus driver in California, poses with with a face mask and shield.
A Fullerton Unified School District bus driver in California, poses with with a face mask and shield. (File photo.)

At least four school bus drivers were seen dropping students off at Spruce St. School in Lakewood, New Jersey, located east of Trenton, without wearing state-required face masks, reports New Jersey 101.5.

District Attorney Michael Inzelbuch said that one driver, when confronted by the school district’s security director, reportedly responded “in an inappropriate manner,” and was debating the scientific reasoning behind wearing masks.

According to DailyVoice.com, the security director reported the incident to Lakewood Public School District Superintendent Laura Winters. Winters reportedly contacted the driver’s employer, who removed the driver from their post, pending an investigation.

Inzelbuch reportedly said that the driver had been seen not wearing a mask on two separate days, which is a violation of New Jersey’s mandatory face mask requirement.

