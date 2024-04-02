Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsNew York School Bus Driver Makes Student’s Dream Come True
Wire Reports

New York School Bus Driver Makes Student’s Dream Come True

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
File photo of a child about to board a school bus.
File photo of a child about to board a school bus.

A school bus driver in Springville, New York, made a 10-year-old’s dream come true by giving him a ride on the “big bus,” reported ABC 7.

Springville school bus driver Ben “Mr. Ben” Cyr made a positive impact on student rider Aiden Morrison.

The boy usually rides on a small Type A school bus because he has autism. “Mr. Ben” drives a school bus for students with disabilities and noticed that Morrison and other students were voicing their frustration about their bus size.

Cyr told local news reporters that the kids would say, “How come we can’t take the big bus?” Cyr said he asked his supervisor if he could make Morrison’s dream of riding the “big bus,” ostensibly a Type C, come true.

Soon after, Morrison was reportedly surprised when a big yellow bus showed up to his house to pick him up for school. He was excited and hugged “Mr. Ben” in thanks.

Kimberly Morrison said her son does not hug spontaneously, and she was in tears to see him react the way he did.

Although Morrison went back to riding on his Type A bus, his mother was touched by “Mr. Ben’s” act of kindness. She said that Aiden wants to be like the other kids, but it’s hard for him to have those same opportunities.

Related: Second New York Student Killed by School Bus Within Past Month
Related: New York Student Struck and Killed by School Bus
Related: D.C. Back in Legal Hot Water Over Busing of Students with Disabilities
Related: Louisiana School Bus Driver Hailed Hero

Previous article
Improving Your Existing School Bus Engine Block Heater Solution
Next article
7 Ways the Right Transportation Management Technology Can Increase Student Safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2024

Meet the 2024 Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota. Learn more...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Do you feel your superintendent values the student transportation department?
26 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.