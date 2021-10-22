New York Students Return to Online Learning Amid Bus Driver Shortage

Fort Ann students in Washington County have returned to remote learning as the school bus driver shortage worsens, reported TimesUnion.com

Due to not enough drivers to transport students to school, Fort Ann Central School District was forced to cancel classes and urged its students to continue virtual classes.

The current pandemic has contributed to the shortage of staff in the district as well. Because of this and the lack of bus drivers, schools were pushed to launch hiring campaigns in order to keep transportation moving in the districts.

However, as the shortage continues to increase, local school districts cannot seem to find people to fill the roles and have ultimately decided to resume classes online.

