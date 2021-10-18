School Bus Service Canceled for Some Students in Seattle

Bus service for students who live in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood will be canceled starting Oct. 18, reported Kiro 7 News.

The Greenwood Elementary School principal sent out a letter to parents notifying them of the cancelation of the school bus service due to a shortage of school bus drivers.

Seattle Public Schools might have to reduce two-thirds of its general education bus routes, since not enough drivers complied with the state’s vaccine mandate.

If the government vaccination requirements are not met before Oct. 18, about 100 drivers at the district could no longer be working there. In any case, parents will be notified about the bus routes beforehand.

Related: Closing the Gap on Your School Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Arizona Transportation Director Shares Concerns About Driver Fatigue Amid Shortage

Related: (STN Podcast E83) There’s A Lot To It: Solutions Proposed to the School Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Watch: A Day In The Life of a School District Bus Driver