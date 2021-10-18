Tuesday, October 19, 2021
School Bus Service Canceled for Some Students in Seattle

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Female bus driver wearing a protective face mask and shield while driving a school bus during COVID-19 to avoid the transfer of germs.

Bus service for students who live in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood will be canceled starting Oct. 18, reported Kiro 7 News.

The Greenwood Elementary School principal sent out a letter to parents notifying them of the cancelation of the school bus service due to a shortage of school bus drivers.

Seattle Public Schools might have to reduce two-thirds of its general education bus routes, since not enough drivers complied with the state’s vaccine mandate.

If the government vaccination requirements are not met before Oct. 18, about 100 drivers at the district could no longer be working there. In any case, parents will be notified about the bus routes beforehand.

