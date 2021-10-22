New York School Bus Contractors Association Presents Annual Industry Awards

During its recent 67th annual convention, the New York School Bus Association (NYSBCA) presented its 2021 industry awards, consisting of Contractor of the Year, Legislator of the Year Awards, Distinguished Service Awards, Honorary Lifetime Member, and the Heart of the Industry Awards.

In a press release, NYSBCA described all the awards and recognitions granted to its association members during the conference held Oct. 15-16. The highest honor was the Contractor of the Year Award, which was given to Robert Brisman, president of West Point Tours. The Contractor of the Year Award, honored with the Roget Weeks Scholarship Award, includes $1,000 made out to the contractor’s choice of school district.

West Point Tours operates out of Vails Gate, New York and is a third-generational family corporation established in 1947.

NYSBCA President Nick Vallone also retroactively presented the 2020 Contractor of the Year Award to Corey J. Muirhead, executive vice president of Logan Bus Company. The association did not hold a convention or present the award last year because of COVID-19.

NYSBCA also recognized several candidates with its Legislator of the Year Award. This year’s recipients were Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, Speaker of the Assembly Carl E. Heastie, Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, and state Sens. Shelley B. Mayer and Mike Martucci, who is also a past-president of the association.

According to the press release, other members in the past that have been consistently active and involved in helping the association were given the Honorary Lifetime Member Award. However, this year NYSBCA decided to honor its past executive director Jennifer Bruce, who is currently the administrative service director for the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.

The Distinguished Service Award went to two members of the New York State Department of Transportation: Marc Berger, director of the passenger carrier safety bureau, and Jeff Corey, field operations manager. Winners representing the state Department of Motor Vehicles were Joseph Crisafulli, director of operations, Kevin Kohli, operations programs and support, and Tracey Wheaton, motor vehicle program manager.

The association presented Heart of the Industry Awards to two industry employees who demonstrated a deep commitment to improving other people’s lives. An On-Road Heart Award went to Norman Faison from Suffolk Transportation Service, Inc. and the Off-Road Award went to Jane Nicholl from Chestnut Ridge Transportation.

“Our award recipients have a passion for the school bus industry and safe student transportation that serves as an inspiration to all of us,” Vallone stated via the press release. “Their professionalism and commitment to their school districts, community, and transportation partners are unmatched and represent the very best of what our industry has to offer. We are extremely proud to honor them for their efforts and celebrate these awards with their peers, family, and friends.”

The Association also highlighted National School Bus Safety Week, which addressed the importance of school safety.

