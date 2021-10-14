Students Celebrate Washington State Driver Killed on Duty

Over 100 people gathered on 10th Avenue in front of the Pasco elementary school to remember bus driver Dick Lenhart, reported Tri-City Herald.

On Sept. 24 Lenhart was stabbed to death on his bus and in front of 35 children by a presumed stranger. Some in attendance at the celebration of life on Saturday carried signs remembering the school bus driver, while others wore yellow T-shirts with the number four, representing Lenhart’s bus route, displayed on it.

The gathering in front of Longfellow Elementary School consisted of school buses from different regions and districts altogether. Lenhart’s family had a place of honor on one bus, where his wife was greeted with hugs.

According to the police, Joshua Dian Davis was charged with attacking Lenhart after the bus driver refused to give the intruder a ride across town. After the attack, teachers, school personnel and bus drivers showed their support by waving signs and saying words of encouragement.

