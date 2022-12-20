Vermont District Official Gets Behind the Wheel Amid Bus Driver Shortage

Vermont school districts continue to struggle with school bus driver shortages that extend nationwide. District officials there have decided to take the matter into their own hands, reported WCAX. Com.

Harwood Unified Union Schools Superintendent Michael Leichliter is reportedly looking to be a team player in the district by trading his office for a school bus some mornings. He is in the process if obtaining his commercial driver’s license to act as school bus driver for the district when needed.

He said that if he can drive a route and get students to school, schools will not have to close down, and parents will not have to be inconvenienced with consolidated routes.

The district reportedly has exactly enough drivers. So, Leichliter and the principal in the district will play backup and serve as sub drivers once he gains his CDL.

Meanwhile, districts across Vermont continue to look everywhere for drivers to fill their needs.

The state reportedly runs clinics that talk about state law around a school bus and drivers are required to complete that course before getting behind the wheel of the yellow vehicle.

