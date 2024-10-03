Trees Fall on School Buses with Students on Board

A Teague Middle School student in Florida was injured on Friday, after a tree branch fell on the school bus and broke its window, reported Click Orlando.

The incident reportedly occurred when the school bus was making a right turn. A branch from a nearby tree broke and hit the back window .

A child that was on board the bus received a minor cut due to broken glass. The student was treated at the scene, no other injuries were reported.

Related: Deadly Hurricane Helene Closes Schools in Multiple States Amid Catastrophic Flooding

Related: Tropical Storm Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Brings Heavy Rain

Related: Ohio Man Smashes School Bus Window

Related: Ohio Child Struck by Vehicle While Getting Off School Bus

That same Friday afternoon, a tree fell on an Ohio school bus with students on board, reported Fox 8.

West Chester Police said the tree that fell on the Lakota Local school bus also toppled electrical wires.

Students that were on the bus were kept inside the bus as a safety precaution, until crew from Duke Energy arrived at the scene and defused the situation.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.