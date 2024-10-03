Thursday, October 3, 2024
Wire Reports

Trees Fall on School Buses with Students on Board

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
A father walks his child to a school bus at a temporary pick up location, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Freeport, Maine, where storm-toppled trees still made several roads impassable following Monday's storm. Drought conditions across much of Maine may have contributed to the large numbers of trees that toppled during a storm that walloped the Northeast this week, officials said.

A Teague Middle School student in Florida was injured on Friday, after a tree branch fell on the school bus and broke its window, reported Click Orlando.

The incident reportedly occurred when the school bus was making a right turn. A branch from a nearby tree broke and hit the back window .

A child that was on board the bus received a minor cut due to broken glass. The student was treated at the scene, no other injuries were reported.

That same Friday afternoon, a tree fell on an Ohio school bus with students on board, reported Fox 8.

West Chester Police said the tree that fell on the Lakota Local school bus also toppled electrical wires.

Students that were on the bus were kept inside the bus as a safety precaution, until crew from Duke Energy arrived at the scene and defused the situation.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

