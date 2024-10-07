Safety in the Danger Zone

School is back in session, and students have returned to classes on foot, bicycles, in cars and school buses. That means safety challenges and risks are back, too. Motorists are rushing to drop off kids and get to work. Traffic and congestion cause stress, and that changes driver behavior around schools and school buses.

When you compare your first day of school to today’s environment, is there an improvement in performance, optimization and a reduction in stress? School buses have been rolling for a month or so in most parts of the country, and the topic of safety remains top of mind.

A recent report from the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) revealed that nearly 60 percent of parents expressed concerns about their children’s safety, specifically citing issues related to school bus safety, pedestrian crossings, and overall traffic management around schools.

Additionally, a national poll on children’s health published by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital found that 48 percent of parents said their children walk through an area consisting of passenger vehicles picking up or dropping off students, with 28 percent saying they think it is likely a child will get hurt near a car or bus drop-off area.

According to the most recent National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services one-day illegal passing survey, 66,322 motorists were observed by 98,065 participating school bus drivers in 35 states violating laws to keep students safe while loading and unloading. NASDPTS extrapolated that 45.2 million illegal passing violations could occur during a 180-day school year nationwide. That is an increase of over 6 percent based on last year’s data.

Interestingly, more illegal passing incidents were observed during the afternoon routes than morning routes. Most incidents occurred on the left side of the bus, but shockingly, we still see illegal passing occurring on the right side. These instances are especially dangerous because that is where students board and exit. Nearly 15,000 more oncoming motorists passed school buses than those following behind.

According to the 2022-2023 National School Bus Loading and Unloading Survey, 1,267 student fatalities have occurred over its 53-year history. Nearly three-quarters of these children were 9 years old or younger.

Last month, the Auto Club reminded drivers to slow down and stay alert in and around school zones as well as in other areas where children might be present. It noted that crashes are one of the leading causes of death for school-aged children. The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous. Nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. That jibes with the NASDPTS survey results.

So, how do we improve safety on and around the school bus? I recommend starting with the parents as they have a vested interest in their child’s safety. The burden of school bus safety can’t fall solely on school transportation and the school bus driver.

Jeff Cassell from the School Bus Safety Company provided several recommendations to help prevent accidents around school buses. He emphasized minimizing crossovers whenever possible, educating students on safe crossing practices, informing parents about these procedures, ensuring school bus drivers enforce them, and considering an extended stop arm to better capture the attention of other motorists.

He also suggested specific morning and afternoon guidelines for students and parents. In the morning, students should wait at least 10 feet from the edge of the roadway, look at the driver after the bus comes to a stop, cross only when signaled by the driver, and walk directly across without running. In the afternoon, students should walk 10 feet away from the bus, move 10 feet ahead of the bus or crossing gate, look at the driver, and cross only when signaled. They should always check for traffic and wait if uncertain about moving vehicles. By following these tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of crossing accidents.

I recommend highlighting in your calendars School Bus Safety Week on October 21-25. It’s a great time to bring awareness to the dangers that exist around schools and school buses. Remember to always keep your school bus drivers, students and parents informed about safe behaviors around the school bus. I wish you a safe and successful school year!

