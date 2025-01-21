Strategies for Attracting and Retaining Staff

Are you struggling to hire school bus drivers, mechanics or other transportation professionals for your district or company? Are you confident that your team would recommend working at your organization? These are tough but essential questions for industry leaders to address as the school transportation industry grapples with worker shortages and rising competition from other industries.

The success of any school transportation department hinges on recruiting the right talent, fostering effective teams, and creating a positive, supportive workplace culture. However, achieving these goals is no simple task. In today’s competitive job market, it’s crucial to have strategies in place that not only attract talent but also retain them for the long term.

One of the most powerful tools for building a high-performing culture is positive reinforcement. Recognizing and celebrating your employees’ hard work can have a profound effect on morale, motivation and job satisfaction. When staff members feel appreciated, they are more likely to stay engaged and continue performing at a high level.

Recognition programs can be effective. I suggest offering a retention bonus once or twice a year for transportation staff. As a result, morale will likely improve as well as attendance and overall service quality. The transportation staff really appreciate the bonuses, especially with the cost of necessities rising. I also encourage you to empower your staff to advocate for your district or company, helping spread the word that your organization is a great place to work and telling others about the available incentives. As the industry faces persistent shortages, ensuring your compensation package is competitive can help you stand out from other employers.

Advertisement

Other forms of recognition can include monthly appreciation meals, holiday gifts like turkeys or pies, or simply a note of thanks. These small gestures contribute to a positive and welcoming work environment, which is key to retention. Last month, Cody Cox, transportation director at Royse City Independent School District in Texas, recognized his transportation team on LinkedIn. “Royce City is such an awesome district. We are fully staffed. However, with our fast growth we are always adding more team members!”

Cox shared pictures of holiday decorations, food and a hot chocolate bar. He noted the importance of culture and invited potential candidates to apply for a position in his department.

Offering competitive salaries and benefits is crucial for attracting and retaining high-quality school bus drivers and mechanics. School transportation jobs are demanding, and it’s important that your compensation packages are on par with other industries offering similar roles.

Investing in technology and modern equipment is critical for attracting drivers and mechanics. Make sure your district is outfitted with the latest technology newer buses, routing software, GPS systems and quality support staff. Visible investments in your workplace and equipment signal to prospective employees that their work environment is valued.

Prospective employees, especially drivers and mechanics, are more likely to join an organization that demonstrates an ongoing commitment to safety, efficiency and technological advancement. Newer, well-maintained vehicles not only make the job easier and safer but also give drivers a sense of pride in the equipment they operate. Furthermore, modern routing software and GPS systems can make routes more efficient, reducing driver stress and helping improve on-time performance.

A supportive, collaborative culture is essential for retaining school transportation personnel. Create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and part of a cohesive team. This can be achieved through ongoing training and professional development, supportive leadership and clear communication. When employees know they can voice their concerns and have them addressed, they are more likely to stay.

To address the specific challenges of attracting school bus drivers and mechanics, you’ll need to implement recruitment strategies that speak directly to their unique needs and concerns like flexible schedules, certifications and specialized training programs for those looking to advance their careers. Create a clear career path for advancement.

Investing in your employees by offering recognition, competitive pay and a supportive and safe work environment will build a team that is committed, motivated and ready to meet the challenges of the future.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the January 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

Related: (Recorded Webinar) Addressing Driver (& Bus) Shortages: 3 Creative and Measurable Strategies that Really Work

Related: Indiana Leader McKinney Discusses Alternate Fuels, School Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Turning School Bus Driver Shortages Into Opportunities

Related: Transportation Coordinator Uses Technology to Drive Student and District Success