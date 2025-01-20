Six Students Hospitalized in Massachusetts School Bus Crash

A crash involving a Waltham school bus in Massachusetts sent six students to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Waltham Police Department released a statement via social media confirming that officers had responded to a rollover incident involving a school bus on Friday morning.

According to police, the bus was transporting students to Waltham Public Schools northbound on Lexington Street just before 8:30 a.m., when it struck a white van that was attempting to make a left turn East onto Beaver Street.

Police stated that the van rolled over onto a third vehicle on Beaver Street, that was stopped for a red light.

According to local news reports, there were 34 students and a driver from the Waltham Dual Language School on the school bus at the time of the incident. A total of 37 people, including those in the other vehicles, were involved in the crash.

Six students and the operator of the white van were transported to local area hospitals for minor injuries. Their current condition is unknown. According to the police, the incident is still under investigation to determine charges, if any.

