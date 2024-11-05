Why Professional Development Matters

As fall approaches, it’s an ideal time to think about your team’s professional growth. Three

upcoming school transportation conferences offer a great chance to enhance leadership skills, stay informed on industry trends and build valuable networks. These events are crucial for anyone looking to lead in the evolving school transportation industry.

The National Association of Pupil Transportation conference, happening at the start of this month in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, carries the theme “You Lead the Way. We’ll Help You Get There.” The 2024 conference promises a wealth of networking opportunities with industry peers and suppliers. Attendees can look forward to Professional Development Sessions (PDS), lively discussions on key industry challenges, and a host of networking events. Be sure to stop by booth #619 at the trade show to meet the School Transportation News team and make new connections.

Then, next month, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services returns to the Washington, D.C., area for its annual conference. The event is an excellent opportunity to hear from federal agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Transportation Security Administration about the latest regulations and program affecting student transportation.

Sandwiched between the two is the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs (TSD) Conference is set for Nov. 7-12 in Frisco, Texas. This conference offers a unique focus on special needs transportation training and technology, with highlights such as four keynote speakers and over two dozen expert-led workshops. Attendees can also look forward to the Special Needs Roadeo Competition and an exciting Technology Demonstration & Ride & Drive Experience on Friday, Nov. 8.

The TSD Conference provides attendees with a deep dive into the latest trends and best practices for special needs support with the goal of improved student success. These insights not only enhance your team’s professional skills but also create pathways for personal growth. The chance to learn from seasoned professionals in the field adds tremendous value to the experience for attendees.

“Attending the TSD Conference is an invaluable experience,” said Christie Hebert, the state director of school bus transportation at the Texas Department of Safety. “The opportunity to engage with peers and industry experts in such a specialized setting is essential for professional growth. Conferences like TSD provide a platform to not only expand your knowledge and develop new skills but also to stay ahead of industry advancements. The networking and trade show sessions allowed me to exchange innovative ideas, build connections, and gain insights that are critical for improving school transportation services, particularly for students with disabilities and special needs.”

Engaging in trade shows and networking events exposes participants to cutting-edge technologies and potential business partnerships. A key aspect of attending these conferences is the opportunity to collaborate with fellow professionals and tackle current challenges with fresh, innovative approaches. Interactions with exhibitors provide crucial insights that help integrate new technology with your operational strategies.

Conferences aren’t just about professional advancement, they offer enjoyable, enriching experiences as well. They allow attendees to reconnect with old colleagues and establish new relationships. For those aiming to broaden their professional network, these interactions often lead to future opportunities, creative problem-solving and fruitful collaborations that benefit both the individual and the organization or school district.

I personally invite you to register for the TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas. Visit tsdconference.com/agenda for more details on the keynotes, educational sessions and networking events.

Investing in conferences and leadership programs offers countless benefits for both professionals and organizations. These events provide opportunities to acquire new knowledge, network with peers and gain motivation from inspiring speakers. For anyone serious about professional development, attending conferences is a key step toward future success and growth.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the October 2024 issue of School Transportation News.

