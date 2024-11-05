Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsNew York School Bus Hit by 'Projectile' with Students Onboard
Wire Reports

New York School Bus Hit by ‘Projectile’ with Students Onboard

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

An East Irondequoit Central School District school bus transporting 10 Aquina Institute students was purportedly hit by a bullet, reported RochesterFirst.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning, when the school bus was travelling along route 104 and two of its windows were shattered.

According to the news report, both the school district and Aquinas said the bus had been struck by a bullet and confirmed that there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. However, New York State police said the school bus was hit by a projectile.

New York State Police are reportedly continuing to investigate the incident and its asking anyone with information to contact them.

Advertisement

Related: New York School Bus Struck by Bullet
Related: Pennsylvania School Bus Shooter Apprehended
Related: Teen Charged in Pennsylvania School Bus Shooting, 3 Others Wanted
Related: 15-year-old Shot, Killed at Virginia School Bus Stop

Previous article
Beyond the Yellow School Bus: Alternative School Transportation
Next article
Why Professional Development Matters

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your state require school bus evacuation training for students with disabilities and special needs?
16 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.