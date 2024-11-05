New York School Bus Hit by ‘Projectile’ with Students Onboard

An East Irondequoit Central School District school bus transporting 10 Aquina Institute students was purportedly hit by a bullet, reported RochesterFirst.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning, when the school bus was travelling along route 104 and two of its windows were shattered.

According to the news report, both the school district and Aquinas said the bus had been struck by a bullet and confirmed that there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. However, New York State police said the school bus was hit by a projectile.

New York State Police are reportedly continuing to investigate the incident and its asking anyone with information to contact them.

