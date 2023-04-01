Saturday, April 1, 2023
HomeDigital EditionsApril 2023

April 2023

Dr. Kevin McGowan, left, with First Student President and CEO John Kenning at the National Conference on Education. Photo courtesy of First Student
Dr. Kevin McGowan, left, with First Student President and CEO
John Kenning at the National Conference on Education. Photo courtesy of First Student

This month’s magazine features an in-depth discussion with the 2023 Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Keith McGowan. Learn more about the road to success in fleet electrification, industry salaries, the different state funding challenges districts are facing, the effects of transportation personnel shortages and more! Also, look inside for STN EXPO Indianapolis and Reno dates and details.

Read the full April 2023 issue.

Cover Story

Individual Award Reflects Team Accomplishments
Dr. Kevin McGowan of Brighton Central School District in Rochester, New York says his team, including those in transportation services, is responsible for him being named Superintendent of Year.

Features

Pay Scale
Have industry salaries changed since the pandemic? Readers address the starting salaries for common positions.

Future-Proofed?
Planning for today’s electric needs is one thing, but future proofing one’s operation is a slow and steady process to success.

Special Reports

A Fact-Funding Mission
State funding mechanisms for school district transportation departments differ greatly, but one thing in common is the funding is never enough.

Q&A: Navistar & IC Bus Leaders Discuss Brand, Personal Evolution
IC Bus’ Justina Morosin and Navistar’s Trish Reed discuss green energy and more.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Tipping a Glass of Some Cool LeMon Aid

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth
Unforeseen Liability: The Impact of Transportation Personnel Shortages

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Training for the Unexpected

Previous article
STN EXPO Indianapolis Keynote Speaker Mulick Lays a Foundation for De-Escalation

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

March 2023

In this month's issue, our cover story dives into the details of using student rider data to accurately track...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.