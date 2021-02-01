February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more. Read the full February issue.
The Best Choice for You
When selecting a school bus fuel or energy choice, multiple factors should be considered including infrastructure, maintenance costs, and employee training.
It’s the ‘Little’ Things That Matter Most
Besides the obvious technological features, adequate employee restrooms and sufficient space in garages and driver breakrooms, among other essential needs, should remain high priorities when upgrading district transportation facilities.
Expressing Value to Employees
Mechanics shared that while they appreciate higher pay rates, there are other factors that contribute to their satisfaction in the workplace.
Trends in School Bus Facilities
Editor’s Take By Ryan Gray
Making Space for Employees
Thought Leader by Robert T. Pudlewski
The Upcoming Technician Shortage
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Technology Adoption During a Pandemic