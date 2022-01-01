The first issue of 2022 is here! This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on supply chain related challenges facing the student transportation industry, innovative tablet technology, looking ahead to set up EV infrastructure and more!

Read the full January 2022 issue.

Features

Unchained Melody

Due to supply chain challenges resulting in Type C and D bus deliveries being delayed, smaller Type A electric vehicles are taking center stage.

Modernizing But Not Necessarily Electrifying

Despite the nationwide push for electric vehicles to be on the road, a majority of transportation directors shared that electrifying their transportation centers is not a top priority … yet. But are they setting themselves up for headaches tomorrow by not initiating necessary infrastructure improvements today?

Finding School Bus Data In The Cloud

The days of hosting information on an internal server are almost obsolete, as the cloud offers tangible benefits such as easy access to information and sharing capabilities while also reducing information technology costs.

Tablet At Hand

Transportation leaders who have purchased tablet technology for school buses admit they have yet to tap the full potential of the technology.

Special Reports

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Bell time adjustments are emerging as a leading solution to combat the exacerbated school bus driver shortage, even as a movement to allow students to get more sleep continues.

Sections

Feedback

Online

Trends: The Cloud, Tablets & Bell Times

STN EXPO Reno Photos

Ad Index

Marketplace

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

White House Missing the Bus on National Driver Shortage

Thought Leader by Shivapriya Balasubramanian

A Tale of Two Transitions: CNG & Electric Buses

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

What’s Going Well?