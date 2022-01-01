January 2022

The first issue of 2022 is here! This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on supply chain related challenges facing the student transportation industry, innovative tablet technology, looking ahead to set up EV infrastructure and more!
Unchained Melody
Due to supply chain challenges resulting in Type C and D bus deliveries being delayed, smaller Type A electric vehicles are taking center stage.
Modernizing But Not Necessarily Electrifying
Despite the nationwide push for electric vehicles to be on the road, a majority of transportation directors shared that electrifying their transportation centers is not a top priority … yet. But are they setting themselves up for headaches tomorrow by not initiating necessary infrastructure improvements today?
Finding School Bus Data In The Cloud
The days of hosting information on an internal server are almost obsolete, as the cloud offers tangible benefits such as easy access to information and sharing capabilities while also reducing information technology costs.
Tablet At Hand
Transportation leaders who have purchased tablet technology for school buses admit they have yet to tap the full potential of the technology.
For Whom The Bell Tolls
Bell time adjustments are emerging as a leading solution to combat the exacerbated school bus driver shortage, even as a movement to allow students to get more sleep continues.
Trends: The Cloud, Tablets & Bell Times
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
White House Missing the Bus on National Driver Shortage
Thought Leader by Shivapriya Balasubramanian
A Tale of Two Transitions: CNG & Electric Buses
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
What’s Going Well?