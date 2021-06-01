This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on school bus contractors, onboard Wi-Fi for students, driver shortages, and transporting students with special needs.

Read the full June 2021 issue.

Features

Alt Shift

Private school bus companies are opting for alternative fuels and energy to not only contribute to cleaner air quality but also to reduce operational costs.

Narrowing the Digital Divide

As 3G communications edge closer toward obsolescence, student transporters and technology providers discuss the benefits of Wi-Fi and 5G for school buses and student connectivity.

Student Oriented

COVID-19 has taught student transporters many lessons, one of which is how to better serve students with disabilities and special needs on the school bus.

Special Reports

Grappling with Driver Shortages Continues Despite Funding Promises

Combined routes, early driver retirements, extended school closures, and new safety protocols all contribute to the lack of transportation personnel at school districts nationwide.

Q&A

First Student, Next Era Energy Discuss Bus Electrification

Claire Miller of First Student and Chelle Izzi of NextEra Energy Resources discuss what a new North American electrification project could mean for the growth of zero-emissions school buses.

Sections

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Marketplace

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Masks Up (and Off?)

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

The Art of Decision Making

Thought Leader by H. Kevin Mest

As Stimulus Funds Flow, Transportation Directors Seek Their Cut