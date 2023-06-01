Thursday, June 1, 2023
HomeDigital EditionsJune 2023

June 2023

Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative. Cover design by Kimber Horne.
Photo courtesy of Vincent Rios Creative. Cover design by Kimber Horne.

Electric school buses are front page news in the student transportation industry. From energy infrastructure and charge management, scaling of electric school buses, analyzing different clean energy options to recovering from the electric bus sticker shock, this month’s issue delves into the big questions about fleet electrification.

Check out the preview of this year’s milestone STN EXPO Reno conference featuring keynote speaker bios, vendor lists, daily agenda and more!

Read the full June 2023 issue.

Cover Story

Slow and Steady Wins the Race
Experts discuss the most important steps to take before even purchasing an electric school bus.

Features

Sticker Shock
Electric school bus warranties are saving some districts from expensive replacement parts, at least for now.

The Charge Forward
Working closely and often with utilities is the saving grace when it comes to implementing charging infrastructure.

Managing Charge
Charging an electric school bus should be cheaper than using traditional fuel. But if you’re not managing your power correctly, the opposite is proving true.

Special Reports

Getting An Act Together
Take a deep dive into last month’s Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Anaheim, California.

Q&A- OEM Perspective on Future of Fuels & Energy
Daimler Trucks North America leader John O’Leary provides insight into the transition from diesel to zero emissions and what the future holds for subsidiary Thomas Built Buses.

STN EXPO Reno Preview
This year’s milestone conference and tradeshow provides attendees with invaluable networking opportunities amid information sharing on green school buses, technology, and more.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
What Energy Option Makes the Most Sense?

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Change is Happening

Previous article
School Bus Safety FAQs
Next article
Oregon District Shares 5 Benefits of All-In-One Transportation Software

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2023

In this month's issue, learn more about why the viral school bus video struck a chord with student transporters,...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How receptive is your operation to adopting electric vehicles?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.