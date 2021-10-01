This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on succession planning for transportation operations, utilizing grants to increase affordability for fleet electrification, and implementing creative solutions to the bus driver shortage.
Read the full October 2021 issue.
Features
The Continuity Conundrum
Is someone in your operation prepared to step in and grab the reins when you are no longer around? Transportation directors share the importance of succession planning.
Putting People First
More and more drivers are resigning or retiring, and the industry is experiencing its worst driver shortage to date. But creative solutions do exist.
Doing the Math
Utilizing grants, V2G, low carbon fuel credit standards, and good old fashioned cost savings makes electric school buses a more affordable option.
Rising Superstars: The Path to Success
Many individuals in pupil transportation don’t do the job for the recognition but for the love of service. Meet 10 professionals who go above and beyond every day for the safety of students.
Special Reports
Tabula Rasa
While installing tablets on school buses at the factory sounds like a good idea, could it actually pose more challenges?
Special Needs Training Returns: TSD Conference Preview
The Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference returns to Frisco, Texas next month. Browse the agenda, speakers and exhibitors scheduled for the trade show.
Sections
Feedback
Trends: Leadership
Online
Ad Index
Marketplace
Columns
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
A Different Kind of Emergency Response
Thought Leader by Linda Bluth
School Transportation: The Value of Child Perspectives and Opinions
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Invest in One Another