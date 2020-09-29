Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Event News

Autism Advocate Temple Grandin to Open TSD Virtual Conference in November

By Ryan Gray
Temple Grandin is scheduled to speak to TSD Virtual attendees on Nov. 9, 2020.
Temple Grandin is scheduled to speak to TSD Virtual attendees on Nov. 9, 2020.

Temple Grandin is one of the world’s leading experts in animal sciences, and she holds a U.S. patent for a farm animal handling system. The professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University and bestselling author has come a long way since her childhood, when her undiagnosed autism locked her in a world of isolation.

She will share her story and insights with TSD Virtual attendees on Nov. 9 with a follow-up live and interactive question-and-answer session.

Grandin, whose extraordinary life was documented in a 2010 HBO movie starring Clare Danes, will discuss how people on the autism spectrum experience the world differently, which can lead to great accomplishments if fostered appropriately. But many people misunderstand the unique minds of those with autism, including school bus drivers and monitors, despite their best intentions.

Plans are being made to present a panel of student transportation professionals, autism experts and parents to discuss the obstacles faced by students with disabilities of all types and how the school bus can help level the playing field for them.

Dr. Marilyn Bull of Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics will update attendees on the latest interim guidance on getting students with disabilities back to school safely as well as proper cleaning procedures for child safety restraint systems.

Other session topics being planned for the conference include sexual assault perpetrated by and on students with disabilities, responding to bullying and harassment, lessons learned from COVID-19, developing and honing back-to-school plans for students with Individualized Education Programs, mainstreaming students with disabilities on general education routes, managing personnel and liability concerns, and more.

TSD Virtual will also feature video tutorials from subject matter experts and vendor companies as well as networking opportunities and a virtual exhibition of products, services and vehicles.

“School Transportation News is proud to bring together the school transportation special needs community for a unique virtual experience that provides access to focused educational content and subject matter experts amid these challenging times,” commented Tony Corpin, the magazine’s publisher and the president of parent company STN Media Group. “TSD Virtual will allow attendees to engage in conversations, video chats and networking among peers and supplier partners. It will present a one-of-a kind experience that our industry will remember.”

Visit tsdconference.com for more information on registration.

