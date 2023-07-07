Washington School Bus Rolls Over, Children Onboard

A Washington State school bus with approximately 45 children on board rolled over on Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a collision, reported Kiro News.

The collision reportedly took place near the Chuckanut Exit at state route 11 in Burlington. Officials stated via the article that the children on board were attending a YMCA summer camp. The details of the collision remain under investigation.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the rollover crash just before 4 p.m. Only minor injuries were reported. Uninjured children were being transported to Burlington-Edison High School to be reunited with their parents.

Due to the severity of the collision, the road was closed for an extended period.

Washington state trooper Kelsey Harding added via the article that detectives and collision technicians are calculating how the collision happened.

Related: Texas School Bus Aide Killed in Rollover Crash

Related: Watch: Ohio School Bus Rollover Video Reignites Latest Seatbelt Debate

Related: Washington School Bus Drivers Authorize Strike

Related: Washington State School Bus Flips Over Following Car Crash