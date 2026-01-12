Driving Change in 2026

It’s a new calendar year but school transportation leaders face the same challenges. As Albert Einstein famously said, “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.”

This month’s articles highlight key areas where leaders can make impactful changes to improve safety, efficiency and equity for all students, especially those riders with

disabilities.

While all important, Linda Bluth’s column on addressing sexual assault on school transportation vehicles especially strikes a chord. The topic must be the most horrifying for student transporters to discuss, aside from a fatality. We know from research that students with disabilities are at a significantly higher risk of being targeted for sexual assault than their non-disabled peers. Bluth shares that one constant over her storied career has been the number of sexual assault cases she has been asked to serve as an expert witness on.

She underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to protect students by calling for an industry task force to address this sensitive yet essential topic, to confront it head-on and ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Ask yourself, what policies does your transportation department and school district have in place regarding sexual assaults occurring on or around school buses or other school transportation vehicles. Bluth writes it is vital to create clear, school board-approved policies that define and address sexual assault as well as bullying and harassment on school transportation vehicles. Training all transportation personnel and students on these policies is vital.

Supervision must also be enhanced. A growing trend is more attendants on routes to assist school bus drivers with behavior management. High-back seats, Bluth says, create a barrier to seeing what students are doing. I hear that concern often from readers, an unintended consequence of NHTSA’s 2009 update to FMVSS 222 that increased the minimum seatback height to 24 inches.

Providing adequate adult supervision on all vehicles used for school transportation is paramount to the safety of all students.

Technology is supplementing these efforts with state-of-the art video camera systems. Increasingly, AI-enhanced software is showing the promise of even predicting or identifying the risk of potential assaults, but these solutions are in their infancy. Never mind the expense. First and foremost, student transporters must have policies for regularly reviewing footage. Most camera systems come with alerts to notify supervisors

of incidents. But there remains no consistent solution better than, if you “see something, say something.”

Train your school bus drivers, monitors and other staff to trust their intuitions. If something feels “off” during a route, it probably is. Foster a culture where transportation personnel and students feel safe reporting inappropriate behavior without fear of retaliation.

There is plenty to think about when reading this month’s issue, which also looks at the importance of modern routing software, AI-powered tools and data-driven solutions to address driver shortages and training, route optimization, and Medicaid reimbursement challenges. Alternative vehicles also continue to gain ground in transporting students to and from school.

With them comes the need to train their drivers on proper child safety restraint and wheelchair securement. At the half-way point of the school year, consider how your operations are poised to tackle all these issues. As school transportation leaders, the responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of students is paramount. By addressing critical safety issues, embracing technology, and fostering collaboration, we can drive meaningful change in the industry.

Let’s turn these insights into action, ensuring that every student’s journey is safe, efficient and supportive of their educational success.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the January 2026 issue of School Transportation News.

