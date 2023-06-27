STN EXPO Reno Panel to Discuss Electrification Experiences

The opening Green Bus Summit session at STN EXPO Reno will dive into the challenges the industry faces with the move toward school bus electrification.

The general session, “Electric School Buses: User Experiences” is scheduled for July 16. Three school districts of various sizes will be represented on the panel alongside First Student, and moderated by Ewan Pritchard, an engineering consultant at technology and management services firm Energetics.

The panel will share real-life experiences with supply chain, infrastructure and scaling challenges that each transportation leader has encountered in the electrification process. Speaking will be Alex Cook, the chief engineer for school bus contractor First Student; Kim Crabtree, director of transportation for Bend-La Pine Schools in Oregon; Karim Johnson, director of student transportation and fleet services at Bethlehem Central School District in New York, and Tim Zearley, assistant superintendent of Modesto City Schools in California.

Browse the full STN EXPO Reno agenda.

The conversation will center on the impact of the latest EPA emissions regulations on the acceleration of fleet electrification and the infrastructure needs amid the upcoming federal 2024 and 2027 emissions goals and mandates for zero-emissions school buses in states such as New York.

During the session, panelists will share with attendees the upcoming landscape of zero-emission technology requirements and connect the dots in the electrification process. Conversation topics will include collaboration with local utilities, the importance of networking with districts at different stages of the electrification process and school bus purchasing timelines.

Attendees are encouraged to share their own experiences and attempt to answer these questions: What have you learned through the electrification process? What would you have done differently?

Conference registration will open on-site at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada starting July 14.