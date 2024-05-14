STN EXPO Reno Keynote to Highlight Federal E-Rate Funding for School Buses

Keith Krueger, who is nationally recognized for his educational technology leadership, is presenting a keynote session at the STN EXPO Reno conference in July.

Krueger is CEO of the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) a nonprofit professional association organization that equips school districts with the professional development and information needed to cultivate engaging learning environments. His keynote session on July 16 will focus on how the federal E-Rate program can be used to purchase technology that will connect the school bus to the classroom and help student transportation professionals choose technology that can improve their operations.

With more districts moving ahead with new technology advancement, Krueger looks to answer the question of “What if?” when it comes to how this technology will shape the future of student transportation. He will address solutions that are freestanding and some that will be embedded into the technology that the districts are already using.

He will speak on how school bus Wi-Fi can be utilized in a controlled way to allow students to extend learning from the classroom to the ride to and from school. He also plans to discuss how artificial intelligence and how it can be used for administrative purposes such as scheduling and routing, where factors such as traffic and emergency or weather situations can quickly affect planning. The goal of the session is to identify solutions for challenges facing student transporters and maximize efficient problem solving.

Krueger has an extensive background in education technology. EdTech Magazine selected him as one of its 2021 K-12 information technology influencers, and the Center for Digital Education recognized him as a Top 30 technologist, transformer and trailblazer. He serves on multiple advisory boards and has led U.S. delegations to Australia, Asia, Europe and South America as a thought leader to examine best practices in education-related technology.

Save $100 on conference registration with the Early Bird Discount, valid through June 7. Visit stnexpo.com/west to register and view the conference agenda. STN EXPO Reno is held from July 12 – July 17.

