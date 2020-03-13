TSD Conference Postponed

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and evolving ramifications for student transporters nationwide, STN Media Group and School Transportation News has postponed the TSD Conference that was scheduled to begin on March 20 in Frisco, Texas.

The roadeo to be held at Frisco ISD on March 21 has also been postponed.

STN arrived at this decision with a heavy heart after spending the past days and weeks closely monitoring the situation. As schools nationwide continue to close, some indefinitely, it became clear that moving forward with the event posed too big of a risk to our attendees and vendors who still planned to attend as well as to our staff.

Holding TSD now is simply not the right thing to do.

STN is currently exploring options to hold the TSD Conference later this year in conjunction with the STN EXPO Indianapolis or Reno. Look for details on the new date and location in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, STN staff is currently working on identifying a path forward for registration, the roadeo and trade show.

Please contact Alice Hung Sabedra for specific questions regarding registration. Please address exhibitor and sponsorship inquiries to Tony Corpin and educational inquiries to Ryan Gray.

Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.