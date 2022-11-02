Vendor-Customer Partnerships Encouraged to Address Unique Challenges of Special Needs Transportation

A myriad of issues impact the ability of student transporters to provide safe, reliable and efficient service, especially to students who have disabilities or require additional services to get to and from school. A session scheduled for TSD Conference will explore how industry vendors can be stakeholders in the service rather than simply be seen as selling a solution.

That requires a true partnership, as panel facilitator and TSD Tenured Faculty member Linda F. Bluth, Ed.D., will share during “Eliminating the Divide: Developing Winning Relationships Between Vendor Partners & Student Transportation Providers.”

Bluth will be joined by panelists from both school districts and companies to share the perspectives of how both entities can enter symbiotic relationships. Kim Martin, an industry engagement consultant with Tyler Technologies, and Martiza Valentin, the national sales manager for AMF-Bruns, will discuss the mutual areas of interest and promoting school transportation safety for children with disabilities with Michael Jones, executive director of transportation for Fort Bend Independent School District outside of Houston, and Anthony Shields, director of transportation for San Marcos Consolidated School District, which is located about halfway between San Antonio and Austin, Texas.

While all registered representatives of trade show exhibitors are eligible to attend any conference session, they are especially encouraged to join the Nov. 10 session from 9:45 a.m. till 11 a.m. The Tailgate Trade Show Reception in the exhibit hall begins later that evening at 5:30 p.m.

On-site registration for both the conference and trade show will open at 4:30 p.m. Central on Nov. 8.