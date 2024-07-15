Boost Efficiency & Safety with ARI-HETRA’s Wireless Mobile Column Lifts

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — ARI-HETRA, a top provider of heavy-duty vehicle maintenance solutions, is delighted to highlight its cutting-edge BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts. Designed to advance efficiency and safeguard operations, these industry-leading lifts maximize performance for service techs across numerous industries.

The BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts deliver unparalleled versatility and practicality, cementing their role as essential shop equipment. They are powered by a low friction recirculating ball-screw mechanism allowing for precise control and ultimate efficiency. A longer battery life promises the highest number of lifting cycles in the industry. Technicians can easily move and reposition each wireless mobile column lift, increasing turnaround time and productivity. Our wireless mobile column lifts can be hooked up in sets of up to 8 with a maximum capacity of 144,000 lbs.

“Our lifts redefine what’s achievable,” stated Chris Jones, president and COO of ARI-HETRA. “Not only do they strengthen safety and productivity but demonstrate unrivaled dependability and simplicity. We’re thrilled to deliver this pioneering technology industrywide.”

Key Features:

Made In the USA – Alabama

Each wireless lift supports up to 18,000 pounds; a set of eight bears up to 144,000 pounds.

No wiring needed, which declutters work areas and reduces risks.

Recirculating ball-screw mechanism requires little maintenance, is lightweight, and does not leak like hydraulic systems may.

Intuitive Interface: User-friendly controls with precise lift positioning.

Safety: Self-balancing and automatic shut-off add protective measures.

Versatility: Optimal for an assortment of medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

In addition to their impressive technical specifications, the BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts are designed with the user in mind. The intuitive interface and robust construction ensure that operators can perform maintenance tasks efficiently and safely, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

For more information about ARI-HETRA’s BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts and other innovative lifting solutions, please visit www.ari-hetra.com.

About ARI-HETRA

ARI-HETRA is a premier provider of heavy-duty vehicle lifting and support equipment, offering a wide range of innovative and reliable solutions to meet the needs of customers across various industries. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, ARI-HETRA is dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services that enhance productivity and efficiency.