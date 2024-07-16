The Importance of Enabling Incident Managers to Identify Key Concerns During an Incident

RENO, Nev. – By sharing a fundamental form of management during an emergency, security expert Bret Brooks discussed the importance of creating an incident command mindset to properly respond.

“Common sense is not so common during emergencies,” said Brooks, the chief operating officer and senior consultant of Gray Ram Tactical, to start off his Monday morning session.

Attendees learned about the importance of taking charge during an incident in a school bus, minimizing the loss of life or damage, the need for proper training to act appropriately during emergencies, and how to create an incident command mindset.

Some of these incidents or emergencies may be either human-caused or a natural phenomenon such as a tornado, a school bus fire, or an active shooter at school.

Brooks shared key concepts such as a six-step planning process. These six steps are forming collaborative planning teams, understanding the situation, determining goals and objectives, plan development, plan preparation (review and approve), and plan implementation along with maintenance.

He emphasized the importance of training oneself, as drivers must take charge until police arrive at the scene. “If we don’t train or talk about how to respond, then we won’t be ready,” he said.

Additionally, Brooks provided overviews of the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and Incident Command System (ICS). Both NIMS and ICS are part of the National Preparedness System. They provide a systematic approach to an “all hazards” holistic response.

Later, Brooks, who is also a Missouri State Trooper, presented another session focusing on relationships between police officers and student transporters. He discussed the importance of fostering a good relationship with law enforcement and steps that professionals can take to foster those relationships were discussed.

Identifying agencies, communicating with them, addressing concerns and managing expectations, were some of the various steps that Brooks mentioned during the session. He emphasized the importance of introducing oneself, as well as being honest, clear, accurate and consistent with communication.

Attendees learned about the significance of the three C’s, “Collaborate, Coordinate and Cooperate” and the impact that collaborating efficiently, acting on something together with the same aim, and producing something together can have when interacting with law enforcement.

Brooks highlighted ways in which school districts or transportation departments can connect with police. Bonding events, bringing police to interact with students, building trust, and being open-minded were some topics discussed.