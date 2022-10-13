DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales Join the Beacon Mobility Family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Today, Beacon Mobility announced that DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales have joined their growing family of transportation companies. DS Bus Lines is a student transportation and employee shuttle provider serving customers across the Midwest and Southwest, and Midwest Bus Sales is a school bus dealership and leasing facility with several locations throughout the Midwest.

DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales are the 15th and 16th companies nationwide to join the growing Beacon Mobility family, and represent expansion into new markets in New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana.

DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales have been serving customers for a variety of transportation needs for almost 50 years. Operating a fleet of over 1,000 vehicles through the DS Bus Line brand and subsidiaries, DS Bus safely transports employees and students to employers and school districts in seven states. DS Bus is supported by a qualified and dedicated team of 1,400 employees.

“DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales are welcome additions to our growing transportation family as we continue to expand into new states in the Midwest and Southwest,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of Beacon Mobility. “These family-owned companies were founded on strong core principles with the goal of dutifully serving customers and creating excellent career pathways for employees, and we are thrilled to join forces to keep serving our schools and communities for all their transportation needs.”

“There are four core values that DS Bus and Midwest Bus Sales pride themselves on family, safety, service and respect and we are so pleased to join Beacon Mobility where we know these values will be shared,” said Scott Kincaid from DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales. “We look forward to continue serving our families and communities for their transportation needs in partnership with this growing transportation family.”

Recently, Beacon Mobility also welcomed Travel Kuz, a fifth-generation family-run coach, limousine and school bus company headquartered in Gill, Massachusetts and Alltown Bus Service Inc., a Chicago-based transportation company providing school bus and charter services in Illinois and parts of Michigan.

About Beacon Mobility: Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 16 local brands in 21 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/

About DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales: DS Bus Lines and Midwest Bus Sales are family-owned businesses that specialize in the transportation industry. They believe in combining all the advantages of a family-owned and operated company with those of a larger corporation. Their focus is on providing the highest value by combining carefully cultivated relationships with quality products and industry leading client services, all built on the foundation of their values of family, safety, service, and respect.