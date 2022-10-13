NAPT Names McGee-Hewitt New Executive Director, CEO

A 25-year veteran of public education and association management is taking the executive leadership reins of the National Association for Pupil Transportation.

NAPT announced Thursday that Molly McGee-Hewitt, Ph.D., will begin serving as executive director and chief executive officer starting on Nov. 15. She is the former CEO for the California Association of School Board Officials, where she worked with the Transportation Professional Council to develop an education program specifically for transportation leaders. The program is run by Tim Purvis and Mike Rea of consultancy Pupil Transportation Info.

She also served as the association’s spokeswoman and led legislative advocacy efforts on the state and federal levels.

McGee-Hewitt replaces Michael Martin, who left NAPT full-time in the spring but remains an advisor and managing director of the NAPT Collaborative.

“Molly McGee-Hewitt has impressed our boards as ready to hit the ground running and has the presence and skills to bring NAPT and the Foundation to new heights in the industry,” said Steve Kalmes, president of the NAPT Foundation. “We could not be more eager to see what she will accomplish with us and for our members.”

Current NAPT President Rick Grisham added that McGee-Hewitt’s appointment was made after unanimous agreement by the NAPT Board of Directors and NAPT Foundation Board. He also said he “expressed hopefulness in the future with Molly at the helm.”

While at CASBO, NAPT relayed that McGee-Hewitt also expanded the membership. She said her goal with NAPT “will always be to empower and encourage and inspire educational leaders.”

An author and blogger, McGee-Hewitt obtained her bachelor’s degree in organizational development, a master’s degree in school business leadership and a Ph.D. in adult education and training. She also attained Certified Association Executive status through the American Society of Association Executives.

