North America Central School Bus Announces Leadership Transition

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — North America Central School Bus (NACSB) is pleased to announce an important leadership transition. After more than 30 years of dedicated service in the student transportation industry, our esteemed President and CEO, Steve Hemmerlein, has decided to retire. Steve’s remarkable career includes significant contributions throughout the student transportation industry. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping NACSB into the organization it is today. Steve will be greatly missed by all.

As we bid farewell to Steve, we are excited to announce that Jason Walker, who recently joined NACSB as Chief Operating Officer, will be stepping into the role of President and CEO. Jason brings 28 years of experience in transportation logistics, including 22 years at UPS. Most recently, he served as COO of United Road Services. A passionate advocate for developing talent and fostering innovation, Jason is committed to continuing NACSB’s tradition of safety and excellence.

Founded in 2004, North America Central School Bus is one of the largest student transportation providers in North America, operating over 5,700 school buses and employing over 6,200 dedicated staff members. We are confident that under Jason’s leadership, NACSB will continue to deliver the highest level of service, reliability, and care for the communities we serve.

About North America Central School Bus (NACSB)

NACSB’s mission is to provide safe, efficient, and reliable transportation services that support the educational journey of students. They strive to foster a culture of safety, innovation, and excellence in all operations.