A Major Crash in Louisiana Involving a Stolen School Bus

A man from Opelousas, Louisiana stole a school bus and then drove recklessly causing a four-way crash, reported KATC 3.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, after a 26-year-old man escaped while being transported to a mental health facility. He then stole an unoccupied school bus and drove recklessly into oncoming traffic.

According to the news report, the man caused a crash involving four vehicles where authorities confirmed several people were moderately injured.

Authorities say via the article that the man ran from the scene and stole a truck belonging to a bystander who had stopped to help with the crash.

Police reportedly tracked the truck to the Rayne area, where the man, who was not identified in this writing, was apprehended.

The man could be facing multiple charges related to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

