Students in Alabama Collect Christmas Gift for Local Children

Students and staff from Mobile County Public Schools stuffing school buses with Christmas gifts for local children and teenagers.

On Dec. 14, the school district thanked everyone who had helped “Stuff the Bus” with over 5,500 toys this month for needy children in the community. Students, faculty, staff, 54 school sites, and the district central office participated and helped collect the toys for the campaign.

According to local news, this is the 12th year for the district to Stuff the Bus. This year two buses were reportedly stuffed with gifts.

The district said via social media that while many of the donated gifts will be distributed to students in need who attend Mobile County schools, the rest will be distributed by the Salvation Army to children throughout the community



Advertisement

Related: Massachusetts School District to Host “Stuff-A-Bus” Event for Holiday Toy Drive

Related: Police Department to Host School Bus Food Drive for Thanksgiving

Related: What Holiday Gifts Stand Out From the Rest?

Related: Senior Citizens Celebrate Thanksgiving at a Massachusetts Junior High School