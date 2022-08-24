(STN Podcast E125) Shop Talk: Cracking Open the School Bus Mechanic Shortage

Ryan and Tony break down what the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act and the application deadline for the first round of Clean School Bus Program monies mean for clean school buses.

How has the school bus technician job changed over the years? How can districts attract new applicants? Working on electric school buses is new territory – do they run out of charge or will the batteries explode?

Doug Francis, recently retired associate transportation director and head mechanic for Gaylord Community Schools in Michigan, lends his insights. He implemented the state’s first electric school buses and serves as regional director for the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/mechanic.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.