Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E125) Shop Talk: Cracking Open the School Bus Mechanic Shortage
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E125) Shop Talk: Cracking Open the School Bus Mechanic Shortage

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 125

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony break down what the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act and the application deadline for the first round of Clean School Bus Program monies mean for clean school buses.

How has the school bus technician job changed over the years? How can districts attract new applicants? Working on electric school buses is new territory – do they run out of charge or will the batteries explode?

Doug Francis, recently retired associate transportation director and head mechanic for Gaylord Community Schools in Michigan, lends his insights. He implemented the state’s first electric school buses and serves as regional director for the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/mechanic.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleGeorgia School Bus Driver Faces 42 Charges Including DUI

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

August 2022

Read this month's issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts?
75 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.