NASDPTS Releases 2022 Detailed Conference Schedule

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) is returning to the nation’s capital in a couple of months after a two-year, COVID-19-induced hiatus. The agency released its detailed agenda last week.

The conference, which starts on Oct. 27, features agency updates sessions presented by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the U.S. Department of Education, the National Transportation Safety Board, Transportation Security Administration, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

General sessions planned for the five-day event include discussions on strategies for implementing safe transportation for children with disabilities, presented by consultant Linda Bluth. Additionally, talks will focus on electric school bus implementation, the school bus driver shortage, new entry-level driver training requirements, school bus evacuations, and school bus driver fitness.

Keith Dreiling, the school bus safety director at the Kansas State Department of Education, will also be presenting the 2022 National School Bus Loading & Unloading Survey on Oct. 30.

School Transportation News will be in attendance. Follow STN’s social media and visit stnonline.com throughout the conference for updates and articles on the discussions.